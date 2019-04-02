× Labor Commissioner Cherie Berry will not seek sixth term

RALEIGH — Five-term incumbent Commissioner of Labor Cherie K. Berry announced Tuesday she will not seek a sixth term in 2020, according to a news release.

Berry, who was first elected as N.C. Labor Commissioner in 2000, announced to her management team and then to the governor and Council of State that this would be her last term in office.

“Back in the 70s there was a popular song with the lyric, ‘I’d rather leave while I’m in love,’ and that is exactly what I am doing. I love my job but most importantly, I love the people of North Carolina who have given me the greatest job I ever had. Now, it’s time for me to let someone else serve.”

Berry went on to say that “with the filing period for the 2020 elections only nine months away, it is only fair to anyone who hopes to succeed me to have a chance to prepare themselves and to give North Carolinians a chance to get to know their candidates for commissioner of labor. And I still have almost two years to continue doing the job I love and we’re not letting up until the very last day of my current term.”

At the end of this current term, Berry will be the longest-serving Republican on the Council of State, the longest-serving Republican woman on the Council of State, and the only Republican to be elected to five consecutive terms on the Council of State.

Commissioner Berry, a native of Catawba County (Newton), is the former owner of LGM Ltd., a manufacturing company that produces spark plug wires for the automotive industry. Prior to her election as commissioner of labor, she served four terms in the N.C. House of Representatives from 1993 to 2001.