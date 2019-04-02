High Point church hoping to be a light in ‘high crime’ area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- The Lord Our God Baptist Church in High Point has begun the process of moving its congregation to an old church building, surrounded by areas no stranger to crime.

The church, which currently sits on Greensboro Road in High Point, will soon move near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Scientific Street. Crime statistics from High Point police show that the surrounding areas have seen several assaults, drug-related activity and burglaries.

The most recent incident was on March 27, where a man was shot and critically injured in the parking lot of Pantry Fried Chicken.

Within two miles of the church’s new location there have been 22 assaults, nine burglaries, 15 drug arrests and one homicide that have all happened within the last month.

Church leaders have said they feel that God has called them to this location to become a light and heal the community of crime.

“I think the main thing for this community, with this church right here, is prayer,” Eugene Little explained. He is apart of the congregation of Our God Baptist Church and has helped with the remodeling of the church. “Not just when a shooting happens, but we got to come together in the community ourselves.”

He said he hopes he and his fellow Christians will be able to have constructive conversations in the mission field in this part of High Point.

“A lot of the time they say it can’t be done, because there’s so much violence. But I disagree,” Eugene said. “Prayer works.”

Church leaders said it could take around six weeks for them to open their new location. But, once it’s open they said they plan to get right to work fulfilling God’s mission for them.

The Lord our God Baptist Church is a congregation of around 30 people. They ask anyone who wants to help them in their mission to stop by their current location, 710 Greensboro Road, High Point.