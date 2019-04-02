× Guilford County truck driver wins $50,000 Powerball prize

OAK RIDGE, N.C. — David Barrow of Oak Ridge said he’s already planning his next vacation after he won a $50,000 Powerball prize, according to the Borth Carolina Education Lottery.

The truck driver bought the ticket for Wednesday’s drawing at the Quality Mart on N.C. 68 North in Oak Ridge. When Barrow found out he won, he couldn’t believe it.

“I had to yell for my wife to double check the ticket,” Barrow said.

He claimed his prize Tuesday at the lottery claim center in Greensboro. He plans to use the money to take his wife on a trip.

The Quick Pick ticket beat odds of 1 in 913,129 to win the prize. It was one of four sold in N.C. to win $50,000 in the drawing. A ticket sold in Wisconsin won the $768.4 million annuity jackpot. It’s the third highest Powerball jackpot on record.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is a $54 million annuity, or $33.9 million Cash.