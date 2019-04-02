Former North Carolina superior court judge charged with sex crimes against a child

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A former Catawba County superior court judge was arrested at a hotel near the Biltmore House and charged with sex crimes against a child, WSOC reports.

According to police reports, officers were called to a hotel near the Biltmore House over the weekend for a sexual assault of a child.

Dan Green was arrested and charged with sex crimes against a child, disseminating obscene material and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, along with providing alcohol to someone under 21.

A judge told Green Monday in court he could face life in prison if convicted by a jury for statutory rape of a child.

Recently, the North Carolina Bar named Green "Citizen Lawyer of 2018" after practicing law for nearly 38 years in the Hickory area.

During that time, he also served as a judge, President of the Western Symphony, and Chairman of the Democratic Party of Catawba County.

