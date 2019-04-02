WINNING MEGA MILLIONS NUMBERS: 64-47-59-58-33-25

Bullet hits house during shootout in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are searching for suspects after a shooting southeast of downtown Winston-Salem, according to a news release.

According to police, on Tuesday around 7:35 p.m., someone in an SUV and someone in a black sedan began shooting at each other from their vehicles.

During the shootout, a stray bullet struck a home on Walsh Street. No one was inside at the time.

Police later spotted the SUV not far from the scene of the shooting. The driver got out and took off, according to the release.

Officers are still looking for that suspect as well as the black sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call Winston-Salem police.

