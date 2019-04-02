Breeden Insurance Amphitheater to host Depot District Music Fest, BBQ Capital Cook-Off and Multicultural Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- After an unscheduled break, the Depot District Music Fest and the BBQ Capital Cook-Off are back in Lexington.

"The community embraces not only the BBQ Festival once a year but these three coming up," Uptown Lexington Executive Director Rebekah McGee said.

In 2017, Breeden Insurance Amphitheater hosted the Depot District Music Fest, the BBQ Capital Cook-Off and the Multicultural Festival. Hosting three events from mid April to early May was a learning experience for all three festivals. McGee described how Uptown Lexington manged the 2017 BBQ Capital Cook-Off.

"We are still learning the ins and outs, so there are challenges in learning a new space and how to use the property," McGee said.

Uptown Lexington was looking forward to learning new things in 2018. But they didn't get the chance. In December 2017, a massive fire destroyed the old Dixie Furniture plant. Rubble from the fire canceled the BBQ cook-off and the music fest. The Multicultural Festival was still held at the amphitheater, just in a smaller spot.

But in 2019 the debris from the plant fire is gone and the two canceled events are back.

"They figure you don't want to pick up the pieces and try to put it back together," McGee said. "So when we announced we were bringing back the BBQ Capital Cook-Off, there was a great response."

Businesses are thrilled three events will run from mid-April to early May. Just by itself, the two day BBQ Capital Cook-Off brought in 25,000 people. Some of the folks attending the festivals walked a few blocks down Main Street to satisfy their sweet tooth at The Candy Factory.

"We are excited to have these events again in downtown," Mischa Williams said. "It brings great people and business for us. We enjoy it as much as they do."

On April 13, the Depot District Music Fest will be the first event held at the Breeden Insurance Amphitheater. The BBQ Capital Cook-Off is next and runs April 26 and 27. The Multicultural Festival is on May 4.