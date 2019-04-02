× 5th-grade teacher, husband killed in Outer Banks while on spring break

KITTY HAWK, N.C. — A Virginia fifth-grade teacher and her husband were killed when a driver struck them as they walked along the shoulder of N.C. 12 in Kitty Hawk Monday, police and Hanover County Schools confirmed to WTVR.

Holly Nicolette, 37, taught at South Anna Elementary School. She hand her husband AJ, 40, were identified as the victims.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the tragic death of Holly Nicolette and her husband. We extend our deepest sympathy to her family and loved ones for their devastating and unimaginable loss,” Hanover Superintendent Dr. Michael Gill said. “We are grateful for her dedicated service to Hanover County Public Schools and the positive impact that she had on the lives of her students and colleagues. We will provide extra support to our students and staff as they return to school on Monday and begin dealing with this incredibly sad loss.”

The couple was part of a group of six family members walking Monday afternoon along N.C. 12 near Maynard Street.

“[They] were following state law when they were struck from behind by a pickup truck,” a Kitty Hawk Police Department spokesperson said. “Officers and investigators on scene determined that the driver of the northbound pickup truck possibly fell asleep or may have had a medical incident at the wheel, crossed the center line over the south bound lane of travel before striking the victims from the rear.”

The Nicolettes were flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where they both died. A child was treated and released from The Outer Banks Hospital.

“The driver has been interviewed and there are pending charges,” a Kitty Hawk Police Department spokesperson added. “The Kitty Hawk Police Department extends sincere condolences to the family involved at this difficult time. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”

Holly Nicolette taught at South Anna for 13 years as both a fourth- and fifth-grade teacher.

“During this time, she touched us all with her wonderful sense of humor, strong work ethic, and dedication,” South Anna Elementary Principal Alicia Cecil said. “For those of you who knew her, we ask that you remember and celebrate her service to our school, commitment to children, and dedication to the teaching profession. For those of you who did not know Mrs. Nicolette, we ask that you support us with your understanding and patience as we navigate through this heartache.”