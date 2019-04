Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- Five people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Davidson County Tuesday evening.

The crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. at the intersection of N.C. 109 and Old U.S. 64 in the Silver Valley community.

At least two cars were involved in the crash.

Five people were taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, according to troopers on the scene.

There is no word on the extent of injuries or what caused the crash.

35.732023 -80.098036