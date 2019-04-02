13-year-old boy surprises struggling mom with car by trading Xbox, doing yard work

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FERNLEY, Nev. — A 13-year-old doing neighborhood yard work for a little cash is a none-too-remarkable story.

What one Nevada boy did with his cash, however, is what makes his story so amazing.

Krystal Preston has been raising her three kids and three dogs on her own, pulling together what she can to take care of her family, KOLO reports.

William Preston, her oldest son, does little jobs around the community in exchange for money, but a YouTube video sparked an idea.

"I saw on YouTube where people get their mom a car and then surprise her with it,” William said to KOLO. “I wanted to do that."

On Facebook, the 13-year-old spotted a white 1999 Chevrolet Metro up for sale at a low cost. After initially having his offer rejected, the boy convinced the seller to make a deal: he would trade his Xbox and do yard work in exchange for the car.

Krystal Preston was apprehensive when her son asked her to take a ride over to this stranger's home, but when she realized what had happened, she was stunned.

"I lost it," she said. "I bawled. I was just like, 'There's no way.' And then she gave me the keys and the paperwork."