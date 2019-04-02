× $10,000 reward being offered by family of missing Kentucky mother

RICHMOND, Ky. — A reward is being offered for information about a missing Kentucky mom.

On Tuesday, the Missing Savannah Facebook page posted that the family is offering $10,000 for information “that leads directly to the safe return or recovery of Savannah Spurlock.”

Spurlock went missing in the early morning hours of Jan. 4. She was last seen leaving a bar in Lexington, Kentucky.

Fox News reported she was with three men and they took her to a home in Garrard County, about 40 minutes from the bar.

Authorities have interviewed the three men, but none of them have been charged.

One of the men told authorities that Spurlock left the home the next morning, but authorities have not verified that.

The family is offering the reward until May 15.