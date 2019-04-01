Woman stabbed multiple times at Taco Bell in Archdale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARCHDALE, N.C. — A man stabbed a woman in the back multiple times at a Taco Bell, according to Archdale police.

At about 9:59 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the Taco Bell at 10102 S. Main Street.

At the scene, they found several people holding Tyvonne Quantaine Upshur, of Greensboro, who they said was responsible for the stabbing.

A woman was lying nearby with multiple stab wounds to the back.

The suspect's car was found crashed into a power pole just north of the parking lot.

Upshut was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and six counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

Police do not know the relationship between the suspect and the victim.

Officers arrested the suspect, and EMS brought the victim to High Point Medical Center before flying her by helicopter to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Archdale Police Department at (336) 434-3134 or Crimestoppers at (336) 861-7867.