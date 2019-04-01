Three sent to hospital, dog killed in Greensboro apartment fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three men were taken to a hospital after a fire in Greensboro, according to the fire department.

At about 7:52 p.m. Sunday, Greensboro police and fire crews responded to a fire at Ashley Woods Apartments at 315 West Vandalia Road.

The fire department believes the fire started in the kitchen but the cause is unclear.

Three men were taken to the hospital after they were found in the bedroom in critical condition from exposure to smoke and flames. They were not breathing.

A dog was also found dead in the home.

The fire did not spread to any other units.