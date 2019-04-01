Thomasville man gets attention dancing on city sidewalks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- Zudareon Jordan dances to the rhythm of life.

“I do it to just let go, just not think about what’s gone on recently,” said Jordan, who’s been spotted in parking lots and sidewalks dancing around town. “Just appreciate me living and enjoying life, the world is my playground.”

It started one day when he was listening to music.

“I had a feeling, had some music in and was like, 'Oh I want to dance but it's in public,'” he said. “I was like, 'Who cares, just be you.'”

He does admit it draws attention.

“People walk up and ask, ‘What are you doing?’ and I say, I'm dancing, haven't you ever seen somebody dance before?"

Despite that, Jordan says when he's in the groove he's able to tune the world out.

“You just live in the space,” he said. “I don't think there is a style to it, it’s just moving.”