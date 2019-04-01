× Teenage firefighter dies after ATV wreck while rushing to fire at NC crash derby

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — A 17-year-old volunteer firefighter died after an ATV crash during a North Carolina racing event, WRAL reports.

Brock Currens, a junior at South Johnson High School, was riding an ATV to a fire during the “Galot Crash Derby” at the Galot Motorsports Park in Johnston County, according to the Four Oaks Fire Department.

When he hit suddenly slammed the brakes, Currens launched over the handrails.

The teenager later died at a hospital of traumatic brain injuries.

“Brock will be missed by everyone,” the fire department said in a Facebook post. “I ask that you please keep in your prayers Rhonda and Anthony Lee as well Michael Currens. Please pray for our fire family as we try to heal.”

The teenager was an avid fisherman who loved the outdoors and making his truck louder, according to Four Oaks Fire.