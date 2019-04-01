Students talk ride-sharing safety after USC student who mistook car for Uber killed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Students at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro say they're more aware of ride-sharing safety after a student at the University of South Carolina was killed.

Police say 21-year-old Samantha Josephson mistook a car for her Uber ride. Nathaniel David Rowland has been arrested and charged with murder and kidnapping in connection to her death.

Students at UNCG said Monday they've been discussing the case with friends.

"I would say it makes you more cautious of things,” UNCG student Joi Turnage said.

She said she doesn't use ride-sharing apps often, but when she does she takes precautions to stay safe.

"One of the things I would say I try to do is try and double check the door," she said. "I usually get in the backseat and I usually try to double check the door just to make sure I can open and close it."

Driver Corey Graham said he always verifies a passenger's name when picking them up. He said he doesn't mind if they want to check his license to make sure he's their ride.

“Whatever is going to make them more comfortable, especially if you’re picking up late at night, or women or even a single student, they want to be more reassured and as safe as possible,” he said.

Student Savannah Jenkins admits she's gotten into a car without confirming with the driver.

“So we kind of freaked out and got out of the car, and it was kind of a funny moment but after realizing what happened with the USC student it was kind of a scary realization,” Jenkins said.

In a letter to students, USC President Harris Pastides urged students to pledge to be safe when using ride sharing apps.

"In Samantha's memory, I ask you to embrace a new pledge...that you will NEVER use a ride share service without doing the following: "1. Ensure the license plate, make, model and color of the vehicle match what's in your app and the driver matches the photo and name in the app; AND

2. Ask the driver 'WHAT'S MY NAME?' If s/he doesn't say your name, DO NOT get into the vehicle."