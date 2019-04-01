Rough roads during resurfacing in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Drivers are being forced to swerve in and out of their lanes to avoid rough patches left behind during a road resurfacing project in Greensboro.

Drivers say the ride down part of Lawndale Drive has become a bumpy one because of the patches.

"When I hit the first one I thought I must have run over a deer or something because I thought my truck was going to come up off the ground," said Richard Hardy, a Greensboro driver.

The patches are manholes and water valves that have been adjusted in preparation for repaving.

The City of Greensboro's Department of Transportation says it's the first step towards a smooth road.

In the meantime, drivers are having to adjust.

"I've got to dodge everything to get home and go to work in the morning," said Rob Lacy, a Greensboro driver.

The city says they still have to go back through and smooth out certain spots. We are told contractors still have three to four more weeks to finish the road resurfacing project.