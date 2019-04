Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police are on the scene of a homicide investigation in Winston-Salem.

Authorities were called shortly before 7 a.m. to the corner of Clemmonsville Road and Cornell Boulevard.

There is no word on the name of the victim or what led to the crime.

36.047720 -80.234477