North Carolina parents face child abuse charges after 7-week-old suffered 18 bone fractures

RALEIGH, N.C. — Two Raleigh parents are accused of abusing their 7-week-old by inflicting 18 fractures to the rib, leg and arm, warrants say.

WTVD reported that Diamon McPherson, 26, and Jasmine Spruill, 27, are facing charges of felony child abuse inflicting serious injury.

The baby suffered 18 bone fractures including injuries to the arm, rib, scapula and femur, according to warrants.

Police say the abuse happened from December 2018 through February 2019.

There is no word on who is caring for the child now.