Married couple killed in Yadkin County 4-vehicle wreck

Posted 1:04 pm, April 1, 2019, by , Updated at 01:03PM, April 1, 2019

North Carolina Highway Patrol (WGHP file photo)

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — A couple was killed after a tractor-trailer rammed into the back of their pickup truck on Interstate 77 North, Highway patrol reports.

Troopers identified the victims as 62-year-old Rick Lyn Stover and 63-year-old Ramona Dawn Stover, a married couple from Eleanor, West Virginia.

At about 12:10 p.m. Thursday, troopers responded to a wreck on I-77 North in Yadkin County, about 3/4 of a mile north of US 321.

Before the wreck, I-77 was reduced to one lane for construction.

A tractor-trailer pulling twin trailers struck the stopped pickup truck, killing both people inside.

The tractor-trailer then hit another tractor-trailing, causing it to hit a flatbed truck hauling lumber.

Troopers report that charges are forthcoming.

The highway was not reopened until about 11:22 p.m.

