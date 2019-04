Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- On Monday, the High Point Rockers revealed their new mascot.

At a news conference, the mascot was revealed to be a horse.

The Rockers are now asking for the public to help name the mascot.

Name submissions end on April 14 at midnight.

Voting on the final nine names will begin on April 15 at 9 a.m. and will end on April 28 at midnight.

The name will be announced on opening day, May 2, 2019.

To submit a name, click here.