Federal court strikes down NC charter school policy requiring girls to wear skirts

LELAND, N.C. — A charter school in North Carolina can no longer require girls to wear skirts after a federal court ruled against the school’s dress code, StarNews reports.

Charter Day School, in Leland, educates students from kindergarten to eight grade.

The dress code follows a”traditional values” policy which forbids female student from wearing pants or shorts and requiring them to wear either skirts, jumper dresses or “skorts.”

Senior U.S. District Judge Malcolm J. Howard ruled that the policy is in violation of the the equal protection clause of the U.S. Constititution’s Fifth Amendment.

According to StarNews, the judge said that this policy makes female students “unable to play as freely during recess, requires them to sit in an uncomfortable manner in the classroom, causes them to be overly focused on how they are sitting, distracts them from learning, and subjects them to cold temperatures on their legs and/or uncomfortable layers of leggings under their knee-length skirts in order to stay warm, especially moving outside between classrooms at the School.”

Howard added, “Defendants have offered no evidence of any comparable burden on boys.”