Facebook CEO calls for more regulation of Internet, Apple cancels plans for AirPower charging mat and more

In Monday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Facebook's CEO who is calling for more regulation of the Internet, Apple which canceled plans for an AirPower charging mat and Walgreens which is not yet ready to quit cigarette sales.
Boeing changing flight-control system after crashes, Dick’s Sporting Goods pulls guns from 125 stores and more
Costco beats out Amazon as most satisfying internet retailer, FDA plans to combat opioid abuse and more
Apple may launch new streaming service, UNC strikes nation’s 5th largest apparel deal with Nike and more
New Apple patent could mean foldable iPhone, oil prices hit highest levels since November 2018 and more
Krispy Kreme parent company admits Nazi family history, wind and solar costs plunge and more
NASA may send astronauts back to moon, Sprint slams AT&T in new ad and more
Disney’s streaming may rival Netflix, realistic fake ground beef to hit markets this year and more
Apple sees opportunity in climate change, how your job could sabotage your diet and more
JCPenney to close 27 stores this year, NC hospital to transport lab samples by drone and more
Facebook plans crack-down on anti-vaccination groups, Starbucks could consider selling cannabis drinks and more
Walmart to end price-matching policy, Dole building corporate presence in NC and more
FedEx to test home delivery robots this summer, the US government to tackle fake Amazon reviews and more
Biggest box office bombs of 2018, a rare missed launch by Apple and more