Facebook CEO calls for more regulation of Internet, Apple cancels plans for AirPower charging mat and more

Posted 12:48 pm, April 1, 2019, by , Updated at 11:02AM, April 1, 2019

In Monday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Facebook's CEO who is calling for more regulation of the Internet, Apple which canceled plans for an AirPower charging mat and Walgreens which is not yet ready to quit cigarette sales.

