× Dusting of snowflakes possible Tuesday morning

There’s a chance part of the Piedmont could see snowflakes Tuesday morning, according to FOX8 Chief Meteorologist Van Denton.

As of 12:30 p.m. Monday, there is still no guarantee, but the best chance would be Tuesday from 7 a.m. — or earlier to the south — until about 11 a.m.

“This is only possible because an area of very cold air aloft (associated with an upper low) will also move across our area on Tuesday,” Denton said. “The exact track of this and track of the surface low along the coast will dictate how far west the moisture travels … and how cold it will be over us. The air temperature near the ground will be marginally cold enough in the 30s to near 40 during the morning.”

These conditions could lead to a dusting of less than an inch of snow on grassy areas.

Less to no snow is also possible depending on how these conditions come together.

“My thoughts at this point for the best forecast is for cloudy skies with patches of light rain in the morning mixed with some snow when rates are highest,” Denton said.

Southwest portions of the state, west of Charlotte, have the best chance to see snow.