Charlotte centenarian couple shares the secret to over 80 years of marriage

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A local husband and wife, celebrating their 100th and 103rd birthdays, may have the answer to making it all the way through to 80-plus years of marriage, WSOC reports.

On Sunday, D.W. Williams, 103, and Willie Williams, 100, celebrated their birthdays, in addition to celebrating 82 years of marriage.

“To see them at this age and still doing well, it’s just a bless to have them here,” their granddaughter, BJ Williams-Greene, said.

They said they have lived through wars, The Depression and the Civil Rights Era.

But, they said they have no big secret to living love and keeping their marriage healthy.

“I don’t have no secret for that, just be nice to each other,” D.W. and Willie Williams said.

