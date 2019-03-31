Volunteers prepare community garden in High Point for families in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Access to healthy affordable food can be tough for families on a budget, that’s why the Macedonia Family Resource Center in High Point is offering families in need a space to grow their own fruits and vegetables.

On Saturday, FOX8 watched as volunteers helped the non-profit prepare for growing season.

More than two dozen volunteers pulled weeds and cleared soil for planting at the resource center’s community garden.

“It looked like a horrible mess,” said Dell McCormick, the executive director of the resource center. “It's going to be a total makeover.”

Students and alumni from High Point University and Wesleyan Christian Academy were among those helping.

“At Wesleyan, we really work very hard to put feet to our faith and get our kids out into the community,” said chaplain Paul Coates. “We will fly over to Guatemala, Jamaica, and Spain in the summers, but if we are not doing this right here in our own community we're not really doing our job.”

“It's not just enough to feel bad about something, you just need to get out there and actually help,” said Caroline Cates, a student at Wesleyan.

Some of the fruits and veggies will go to the resource center’s food pantry, but most of the garden is available so families can grow their own food.

“There are about 40 families that are allowed to grow their own food in the garden,” McCormick said. “We provide the seeds and the water.”

McCormick says the spots at the garden will be given out by request on a first come first serve basis.