This is no April Fool’s joke! Guilford County authorities to target speeding, unsafe driving for upcoming safety initiative

GREENSBORO, N.C. – This isn’t an April Fool’s Day joke.

From April 1 through June 28, Greensboro police and Guilford County deputies will conduct a safe driving initiative on three major highways to crack down on speeding and unsafe driving.

The departments will have marked and unmarked vehicles along Interstate 40 East and West, Business 85 North and South and US Highway 29 North and South.

“This operation is being utilized in order to reduce the number of traffic related crashes that result in injuries to persons and property damage,” according to a press release from Greensboro police.

Drivers are encouraged to monitor their speed, avoid distracted driving and wear a seatbelt.