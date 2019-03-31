Security officer stabbed outside Southpoint mall in Durham after confronting suspected shoplifters

DURHAM, N.C. – Police are looking for two women after a loss prevention officer was stabbing at a North Carolina mall on Sunday.

WTVD reported that two women were allegedly caught shoplifting at Southpoint mall and a security officer confronted them outside the Macy’s store at about 4:30 p.m.

The officer was stabbed in the lower chest and was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Both suspects left in a white sedan.

Anyone who has seen them can call 911.

