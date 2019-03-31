× Rapper Nipsey Hussle dies at 33 after being shot in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES – Rapper Nipsey Hussle has died after being shot in Los Angeles, according to TMZ. He was 33.

The rapper, whose real name is Ermias Davidson Asghedom, was one of several people shot at his business, a clothing company called “The Marathon Store.” He died at the hospital.

Two other people were also taken to a hospital and were in stable condition, according to KTLA.

Nipsey appeared to have tweeted right before the shooting, writing, “Having strong enemies is a blessing.”

The rapper released his debut studio album last year, “Victory Lap,” which was nominated for a Grammy award. Prior to that, he released numerous mixtapes dating back more than a decade.

There is no word on a suspect or a motive.