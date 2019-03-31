× Police looking for teenager accused of shooting man in back of convenience store in Asheboro

ASHEBORO, N.C. – Police are looking for a teenager accused of shooting and injuring another man in Asheboro.

Delwon Irvin Roberts, 17, is wanted on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury.

The 31-year-old victim was taken to Randolph Health’s emergency room Saturday night where he told police he was shot at the C Store convenience store at 401 East Salisbury St.

A man allegedly asked to speak with him behind the store and when they met, the suspect allegedly demanded money and shot the victim.

The victim is recovering in the hospital after being shot in the lower back, according to police.

Roberts is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who has seen him can call Asheboro police at (336) 672-7463, (336) 626-1300 ext. 316 or Randolph Communications at 911.

35.707100 -79.806320