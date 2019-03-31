× Police investigate crash involving Stokes County ambulance and car in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police are investigating a crash in Winston-Salem involving a car and a Stokes County ambulance.

Officers were called to the intersection of University Parkway and Coliseum Drive on Sunday where the Honda sedan and ambulance were in a wreck.

The people involved were treated for minor injuries, according to police. The cause of the wreck is still being determined.

Both directions of University Parkway are open, but westbound on Coliseum Drive remains closed for crews to make a repair to a utility pole.

36.124359 -80.258457