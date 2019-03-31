× Police conducting death investigation after body found in North Carolina lake

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found in Lake Wylie Sunday evening.

Police told WSOC that officers were called at about 5:45 p.m., saying they saw a person floating in the lake at the Buster Boyd Bridge. Authorities said the caller was in a boat when he spotted the victim.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and has not been identified. There is no word on a cause of death.

Officials said Charlotte police’s Lake Wylie Boat Patrol and Charlotte Fire responded to the scene.