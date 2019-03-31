Friends, family gather to celebrate life of James Currie Jr., Dudley High School student killed in shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Family and friends gathered to celebrate the life of 17-year-old James Currie Jr., a Dudley High School student who was laid to rest Saturday afternoon.

People packed Powerhouse of Deliverance Church with heavy hearts to honor a young life taken too soon.

"I can tell by a lot of people that came to the funeral... he had a lot of impact of people at Dudley," said Janique Williams, a friend of James.

Although it was a tough time, family and peers were eager to express the amount of joy that James brought to the people around him.

"He was loving and caring," said Jessica Hatchet, his sister.

"In the morning, he would get up and be so ready to go to school. I'd be like, ‘how is he up this early. He'd wake up at six o’clock in the morning to iron his clothes,’" said Amiracle Liles, a friend.

Because of his energy and friendly spirit, many said they still can't believe his life was taken away like this.

"Really, this just came out of nowhere because he was the one that was cool with everyone. No one had a problem with him," said Williams.

James' family said that they're staying strong for each other and it'll take time to heal. They're also looking for closure through justice.

"Whoever did it, I hope they find him. I hope they come to justice. That’s all I'm asking that whoever did it come forth," said Hatchet.

She said it is time for the violence to stop.

"The young children out here think it's a game. They're just out here doing crazy stuff to take a life."

The family said they'll rely on memories to keep James alive in their hearts.

"It's not going to be the same at all.... without seeing him in the hallway. Or him coming to my lunch or coming to classes that I had... it's going to be tough," said Amiracle.