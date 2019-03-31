× Did you feel it? Another earthquake was reported, this one near the North Carolina-Va. state line

INDEPENDENCE, Va. — Did you feel it? A small earthquake was reported near the Virginia-North Carolina state line on Sunday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

A 1.8 magnitude earthquake was reported Sunday morning in the area of Independence, Virginia, nearly 30 miles northwest of Mount Airy.

Earthquakes of magnitudes 1 through 3 are typically “not felt except by a very few under especially favorable conditions,” according to the USGS.

News of the small earthquake comes less than a week after a slightly bigger one rocked the Triad.

A magnitude 2.6 quake was reported at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at Chilton Road in Guilford County, near the Randolph County line, east of High Point.