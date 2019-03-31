× Cover the plants and bring in the animals: Freeze Warning issued for cities across the Piedmont

Temperatures could drop to as low as 31 degrees as a Freeze Warning has been issued for much of the FOX8 viewing area.

The warning goes into effect from 4 to 9 a.m. Monday and the coldest temperatures will occur between 5 to 9 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The warning includes the following Piedmont cities: Pfafftown, Winston-Salem, Greensboro, High Point, Burlington, Graham, Lexington, Thomasville, Asheboro, Archdale, Trinity and Siler City.

A freeze warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. These conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and may damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

The cold temperatures won’t last long. By Wednesday, most areas of the South, as well as Northeast, will be back to seasonal normal..