Another suspect arrested after weapons stolen from Asheboro gun shop during break-in

ASHEBORO, N.C. – Police have arrested another suspect after eight weapons were stolen from an Asheboro gun shop during a break-in.

Quentin Jamal McNeill, 21, of Asheboro, was jailed in Randolph County on a $26,000 secured bond on charges including felony breaking and entering, felony larceny and felony possession of stolen property.

Officers were called to Carolina Guns & Gold at 1223 East Dixie Drive shortly before 12:30 a.m. Thursday, according to an Asheboro police press release.

Police said the glass door in front was busted in and six handguns and two long guns worth about $7,000 total were missing.

Surveillance video showed that four people were involved in breaking into the business, according to police.

Police investigated and searched a home near Ramseur where two firearms were seized, including one of the ones that was stolen.

Deremius Jashun Reed, 19, of Ramseur, was arrested last week. He was jailed in Randolph County under a $50,000 secured bond on charges of felony breaking and entering, felony larceny and felony possession of stolen property.

A 17-year-old was also charged with possessing a handgun by a minor and has since been released to an adult guardian.

35.696259 -79.791728