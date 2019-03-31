3 children reported missing within three miles of each other
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. – Three children in Kentucky have been reported missing, all within four hours of each other and all within three miles.
Deputies in Laurel County are looking for 15-year-old Mark Fields, 12-year-old Lindsey Couch and 17-year-old Dalton Robinson.
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office posted images of the missing children to its Facebook page.
Anyone with any information can call the sheriff’s office at (606) 864-6600.
