1 dead, 1 hurt after rollover crash in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – One woman is dead and one man was hurt after a car in Winston-Salem went off the road and rolled over, according to police.

Whitney Raven Pettus, 26, of Winston-Salem, was pronounced dead at the scene and Deshawn Theophelus Jamal Bullock, 27, of Winston-Salem was taken to a hospital.

Officers were called to the 3300 block of Thomasville Road at about 7 p.m. Saturday, according to a Winston-Salem police press release.

Police said the car was headed south on Thomasville Road when it went off the road for unknown reasons. It remains uncertain who was driving and who was the passenger, according to police.

The 3300 block of Thomasville Road was closed for about five hours.

The crash is the third motor vehicle fatality for 2019 compared to two at this time in 2018.

36.056470 -80.211020