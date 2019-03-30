× Samantha Josephson, missing 21-year-old University of South Carolina student, has died

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A University of South Carolina student who was reported missing on Friday has been found dead, according to the university.

WIS reported that Samantha Josephson, 21, was reported missing by friends after she didn’t return home or return phone calls.

Josephson was last seen between 1:30 and 2 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Harden Street.

Columbia police tweeted two photos of her and a photo of a car they believe she got in around 2 a.m.

Authorities have not said anything official about her death or what may have led to it.

The University of South Carolina President Harris Pastides confirmed the death in a statement Saturday.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I write these words this morning. Our prayers are with the family and friends of Samantha Josephson following the devastating news of her death. Times like these leave me searching for words of wisdom and comfort. However, I take solace that the Carolina Family is here to embrace those who are hurting. “As you make plans for the weekend, remember the tenets of Stand Up Carolina: look out for one another, be active bystanders,” the president’s statement continues. “Travel in groups and stay together. If you have not already done so, download the RAVE Guardian safety app, set up your profile and learn how to use it. It has been a difficult week for our extended Carolina family. The loss of a student is never easy but this has been a particularly painful few days as we have experienced loss on several of our campuses. As a family, let’s continue to pray for all the families experiencing heartache and grief this week.”