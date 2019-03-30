Police in Wisconsin looking for missing girl who has not been seen since Thursday

Posted 4:55 pm, March 30, 2019, by

Alexus Muniz

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — South Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help to find a second missing teenager.

WITI reported that 14-year-old Alexus Muniz goes to South Milwaukee Middle School and did not return to her Milwaukee home on Thursday.

Muniz is described as 5 feet tall, weighing 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police believe Muniz may be with Caleb Mueller. Mueller was last seen Thursday at his home wearing a black hoodie, grey sweat pants and green camouflage shoes.

Anyone who has seen either one can call 911.

