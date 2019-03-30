Police arrest man accused of shooting another man in Burlington

Nathan Neal Johnson Jr.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police have arrested a man accused of shooting and injuring another man in Burlington early Saturday morning.

Nathan Neal Johnson Jr., 24, of Hillsborough, N.C., faces charges in the shooting of 27-years-old Travis Dyshauwn Watlington, according to a Burlington police press release.

Officers were called to a parking lot in the 1300 block of Beaumont Court at about 5 a.m. Saturday where the victim was found with a gunshot wound.

Police said he was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition. Investigators identified a suspect and arrested him Saturday afternoon.

Johnson has been jailed in Alamance County under a $150,000 secured bond on charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflicting serious injury.

Anyone with any information can call Burlington police at (336) 229-3500.

1300 Beaumont Ct, Burlington, NC 27217

