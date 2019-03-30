× North Carolina players comfort Auburn’s Chuma Okeke after knee injury in display of great sportsmanship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Auburn star Chuma Okeke suffered an apparent knee injury and left the court during the second half of the team’s Sweet 16 game against North Carolina on Friday.

Okeke was able to stand up and was eventually walked off the court.

“It’s a knee injury,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said, according to the News & Observer. “We don’t know the status, but we think it could be serious.”

Several North Carolina players approached him and appeared to wish him well.

Auburn went on to upset No. 1-seed North Carolina 97-80 in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Auburn will play the winner of the Houston-Kentucky game on Sunday.

Amazing sportsmanship from UNC's players to greet Chuma Okeke as he made his way off the court pic.twitter.com/cAMeBjZsAK — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 30, 2019