Man falls asleep at the wheel and crashes into utility pole in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. – Police cited a man who allegedly fell asleep at the wheel in Burlington and crashed into a utility pole early Saturday morning.

Police were called to the 400 block of South Mebane Street shortly before 1:30 a.m. where a 2012 Hyundai had hit a Duke Energy utility pole and power lines.

The crash caused the vehicle to roll over and the driver had to be treated by emergency workers.

The driver, Jimmy Green, of Burlington, was cited for not having an operator’s license, according to a Burlington police press release.

The car sustained about $5,000 worth of damage and the utility pole sustained about $10,000 worth of damage, according to police. A portion of Mebane Street was closed for about two hours as crews made repairs.

Anyone who has any information can call Burlington police at (336) 229-3500, anonymously at (336) 229-7100, or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method.

