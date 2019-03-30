× Man convicted of raping his neighbor and then offering to do yard work as an apology gets 50 years in prison

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A man convicted of raping his neighbor and then offering to do her yard work has been sentenced to 50 years in prison.

The Associated Press reported that 20-year-old Timothy Walding has been found guilty of sexual battery, false imprisonment and armed burglary.

A judge in West Palm Beach sentenced Walding on Monday to a minimum of 50 years.

Walding is convicted of breaking into a 35-year-old neighbor’s home in October of 2017, sexually assaulting her, tying her up and threatening her with a knife.

It has been reported that he later offered to do yard work for the victim, which she declined. The victim called 911 after he left.