Man convicted of raping his neighbor and then offering to do yard work as an apology gets 50 years in prison

Posted 3:29 pm, March 30, 2019, by

Timothy Walding

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A man convicted of raping his neighbor and then offering to do her yard work has been sentenced to 50 years in prison.

The Associated Press reported that 20-year-old Timothy Walding has been found guilty of sexual battery, false imprisonment and armed burglary.

A judge in West Palm Beach sentenced Walding on Monday to a minimum of 50 years.

Walding is convicted of breaking into a 35-year-old neighbor’s home in October of 2017, sexually assaulting her, tying her up and threatening her with a knife.

It has been reported that he later offered to do yard work for the victim, which she declined. The victim called 911 after he left.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.