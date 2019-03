Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – FOX8 joined the community on Saturday at the Piedmont Triad International Airport to help raise money for local food donations.

Several people came out for the annual 5k/10k Run on the Runway to raise money for the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina, Greensboro Urban Ministry and Open Door Ministries of High Point.

FOX8’s Cindy Farmer was this year’s emcee.

