Father of Samantha Josephson, missing student found dead: ‘I will miss and love my baby girl for the rest of life’

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The father of a 21-year-old University of South Carolina student who was found dead after being reported missing is speaking out.

Samantha Josephson’s father, Seymour Josephson, confirmed his daughter’s death on Facebook.

It is with tremendous sadness and of a broken heart that I post this! I will miss and love my baby girl for the rest of life. Samantha is no longer with us but she will not be for gotten. It is extremely hard to write this and post it but I love her with all my heart. I could continue to write about her but it kills me. I sit here and cry while looking at the picture and write this.

WIS reported that Josephson was reported missing by friends after she didn’t return home or return phone calls.

Josephson was last seen between 1:30 and 2 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Harden Street.

Columbia police tweeted two photos of her and a photo of a car they believe she got in around 2 a.m.

It has been reported that she may have gotten into a car that she mistakenly thought was an Uber.

Authorities have not said anything official about her death or what may have led to it.

The University of South Carolina President Harris Pastides also confirmed the death in a statement Saturday.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I write these words this morning. Our prayers are with the family and friends of Samantha Josephson following the devastating news of her death. Times like these leave me searching for words of wisdom and comfort. However, I take solace that the Carolina Family is here to embrace those who are hurting. “As you make plans for the weekend, remember the tenets of Stand Up Carolina: look out for one another, be active bystanders,” the president’s statement continues. “Travel in groups and stay together. If you have not already done so, download the RAVE Guardian safety app, set up your profile and learn how to use it. It has been a difficult week for our extended Carolina family. The loss of a student is never easy but this has been a particularly painful few days as we have experienced loss on several of our campuses. As a family, let’s continue to pray for all the families experiencing heartache and grief this week.”