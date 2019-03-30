× 2 people hurt in late night shooting in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Authorities are investigating after two people were shot and injured late Friday night in Greensboro, according to police.

Officers were called to the area of Spring Garden and Warren streets shortly after 11:30 p.m. where police found two people with gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to a hospital and are in stable condition, according to a police press release.

Police have not released the names of the victims, what led to the shooting or any details about a possible suspect.

Anyone with any information can call Greensboro police at (336) 373-1000 or text 274637 using the keyword badboyz. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

36.063744 -79.819029