Woman organizing cleanup day for litter along Old Highway 52 in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- Litter has become a big problem along Old Highway 52 between U.S. 52 and the community of Welcome.

“They are lazy people,” Ruth Carr said. “They can’t stop by a trash can!”

Carr says she’s had enough and is organizing a cleanup day for April 6.

“We need to care more about our community and the world we live in and stop trashing it up,” Carr said.

Litter can be found on both sides of the road, some dating back two years. She is asking for volunteers to help her create two groups that will pick up the litter.

“I hope it inspires other people to stop throwing trash out the window,” she said.

She plans to get started at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 6 before the community Easter Parade that afternoon.

If you would like to help call, (336) 775-7862.