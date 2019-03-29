× Woman killed, man sent to hospital after wreck in Elkin

ELKIN, N.C. — A woman was killed in a wreck overnight in Elkin, according to police.

Shortly after midnight Wednesday, 44-year-old Tammy Lynn Hinson was driving a 2001 Ford passenger car north on North Bridge Street with 34-year-old Jamie Nicole Messick as a passenger.

The car hit a 1995 Nissan truck crossing N. Bridge Street at Market Street.

Hinson died at the scene. Messick was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the truck turned down EMS transport.

Officers continue working to determine the cause of the wreck.