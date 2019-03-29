UNC student picks nearly-perfect bracket (so far)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Part of the reason people enjoy March Madness is because it’s so unpredictable, but one UNC-Chapel Hill student’s guessing game has been on a roll.

Recently, senior Logan Castrodale’s bracket picks in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament helped her tie for third in ESPN’s Tournament Challenge ahead of the Sweet 16 games.

Castrodale picked 62 out of the round of 64 wins and picked all 32 teams correctly.

She says part of her strategy has been focusing on the underdogs.

“You always want to pick a lot of upsets in the round of 64 and 32, so I just kind of picked those randomly,” she said.

Castrodale’s streak came to a stop during the Sweet 16.

Her bracket was busted by Purdue’s overtime win against Tennessee and Virginia’s win against Oregon.

She dropped on the leaderboard because of those games, but there’s a chance she could make a move toward the top again.

She’s confident about the championship match.

“I have UNC to win it all. I would say for the rest of my life I'm never going to pick any other team to win,” she said.

As far as Duke goes, Castrodale cut the team’s road short.

“I graciously am letting them go to the Elite 8, but not the Final Four,” she said.

Castrodale has UNC facing Michigan State for the championship.