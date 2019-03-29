× Tourist plunges 1,000 feet to his death while taking photos at Grand Canyon

A tourist plunged 1,000 feet to his death while taking photos at the Grand Canyon.

The BBC reported that authorities used a helicopter to recover the Hong Kong man’s body about 1,000 feet below the rim.

The man was part of a tour group and fell at Eagle Point near Skywalk, a glass bridge that extends out from the canyon wall.

The victim, who has not been named, stumbled over a ledge on Thursday, according to David Leibowitz a spokesperson for Grand Canyon West, a tourist company.

About a dozen people are reported to die every year at the attraction, which is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country, according to the BBC.